Video: One table... A child snatches the World Cup from the hands of Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior – stars of the national teams of Portugal, Argentina, France and Brazil – gathered around a single table in a rare scene ahead of the 2026 World Cup, for which all four teams will be competing.

Danish company Lego has released a promotional video featuring the four stars to promote a new range of products, in the run-up to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

From 1 May, fans will be able to build Lego models of these four stars, piece by piece.

In comments made during the company’s official statement, Mbappé expressed his delight at this partnership, saying: “Football has taught me to dream big and to constantly push my limits. This LEGO set tells part of my story, but above all it reflects the energy and creativity that make this sport unique.”

The Real Madrid star added, “It’s a way to share my journey and my passion. And if it can inspire young people to believe in their dreams and enjoy being creative, that’s a real victory.”

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