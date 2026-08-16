The friendly between Manchester United and Milan ended with a striking scene involving several United players and the Red Devils' former manager, Ruben Amorim.

United had led twice on Saturday, only for Milan to turn it around in the closing minutes and win 4-2.

Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu scored United's two goals. Samuel Chukwueze, Alfadio Cissé, Gonçalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek replied for Milan.

Amorim, now in charge of Milan, sought out a number of his former United players after the final whistle. Most of the squad went over to greet him and shake his hand, but the footage caught Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot keeping their distance. None of them approached the Portuguese coach or embraced him.

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Rashford's beef with Amorim is the most obvious. He fell out of the coach's plans and spent two loan spells away from Old Trafford last season, first with Aston Villa and then with Barcelona, according to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Mainoo also struggled for regular minutes under Amorim, who was sacked by Manchester United last January after a run of poor results dropped the team out of the Premier League race.

Dalot's snub was harder to explain, with no known public dispute between the two. Amorim had openly criticised the Portuguese full-back's level, yet Dalot later praised his former manager and insisted the demands had raised performance standards across the squad.

Michael Carrick took over on an interim basis before landing the job permanently as results improved. The win over Milan, friendly or not, handed United's new manager a morale boost against Amorim's side.

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