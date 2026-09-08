Video: On a legendary night for Courtois, Real Madrid begin their European campaign with a hard-fought win over Inter Milan

Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign in style on Tuesday, edging Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe put Los Blancos ahead in the 14th minute. Their high press paid off as his teammates robbed Inter of possession, the ball found Brahim Diaz, and the Frenchman burst into the box to slot home Diaz's pass.









Nine minutes later, Federico Valverde doubled the lead. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez gifted it to him, trying to dribble clear inside his own box only for the Uruguayan to nick the ball off him and finish with a single touch.









Carlos Augusto grabbed Inter's only goal in the 77th minute, turning a cross straight into the net.









The win handed Real Madrid their first three points of the European season and lifted them to third. Inter are still without a point.

Thibaut Courtois stood out with a commanding display, keeping Inter at bay time and again, especially in the first half. He was among the biggest reasons Madrid took all three points.

Martinez also kept his side alive at the other end, denying Real several clear chances in the second half. But his one error handed over a goal Inter paid dearly for.

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