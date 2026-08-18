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Al Diriyah v Al Nassr: The King's CupGetty Images Sport

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Video: No surprises: Al-Nassr punish Al-Diriyah and join the big guns in the King's Cup last 16

Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
King Cup
Saudi Arabia

Al-Alami the latest to qualify for the round of 16

Al-Nassr refused to fall into the trap of surprises in the King's Cup, joining the big clubs in the round of 16.

The Riyadh giants beat Al-Diriyah 4-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday to book their place in the round of 32.

Al-Diriyah started strongly. Oscar Rodriguez opened the scoring after just two minutes, pouncing on a low cross and turning it past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Al-Nassr's response was brutal. Portuguese star Joao Felix ran the show, creating the equaliser in the 11th minute for French defender Mohamed Simakan, who back-heeled home a low cross.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

Felix put Al-Nassr ahead in the 36th minute. French winger Kingsley Coman burst down the right flank and picked him out with a low cross, which he turned past goalkeeper Nicola Vasilj.

Just a minute later, Abdullah Al-Hamdan made it three. The Saudi striker latched onto a slick through ball from Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, rounded Vasilj and slotted home in style.

Felix completed his brace and made it four in the 68th minute, meeting a fine low cross from right-back Nawaf Boushal and firing it straight past Vasilj, who could do nothing to stop it.

The win sends Al-Nassr into the round of 16, joining the big clubs who dodged the shocks: Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah.

"Al-Alami" dream of being crowned King's Cup champions for the first time in 36 years, having last lifted the trophy back in 1990.

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