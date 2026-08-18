Al-Nassr refused to fall into the trap of surprises in the King's Cup, joining the big clubs in the round of 16.

The Riyadh giants beat Al-Diriyah 4-1 at Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday to book their place in the round of 32.

Al-Diriyah started strongly. Oscar Rodriguez opened the scoring after just two minutes, pouncing on a low cross and turning it past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Al-Nassr's response was brutal. Portuguese star Joao Felix ran the show, creating the equaliser in the 11th minute for French defender Mohamed Simakan, who back-heeled home a low cross.

Felix put Al-Nassr ahead in the 36th minute. French winger Kingsley Coman burst down the right flank and picked him out with a low cross, which he turned past goalkeeper Nicola Vasilj.

Just a minute later, Abdullah Al-Hamdan made it three. The Saudi striker latched onto a slick through ball from Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, rounded Vasilj and slotted home in style.

Felix completed his brace and made it four in the 68th minute, meeting a fine low cross from right-back Nawaf Boushal and firing it straight past Vasilj, who could do nothing to stop it.

The win sends Al-Nassr into the round of 16, joining the big clubs who dodged the shocks: Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah.

"Al-Alami" dream of being crowned King's Cup champions for the first time in 36 years, having last lifted the trophy back in 1990.