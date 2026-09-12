Video: Neves to Al-Taawoun fans: I hope you don't go to pray!

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves fired a sharp message at Al-Taawoun's fans after enduring a provocation during a clash that ended 6-0 to the leaders on matchday seven of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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What angered the Portugal midfielder was the sight of Al-Taawoun's supporters chanting the name of his compatriot and late friend Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year. The chant appeared designed to provoke him during the encounter.

Neves passed in front of the media at full time and refused to address the incident directly when asked about it. Instead, he delivered a short sentence that carried a clear rebuke of what Al-Taawoun's fans had done.

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"I hope Al-Taawoun's fans do not go to prayer," Neves said, a reference to the act from the stands clashing with human values, principles and the heavenly religions.

He did not go into the details or point the finger at any individual, settling for that brief message. It revealed his displeasure at the use of Jota's name in a bid to unsettle him during the game.

The stance came on a night when Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0, yet the fan incident cast a shadow over the occasion. Neves chose to voice his rejection of what happened with those few words after the final whistle.