Portuguese coach José Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, aimed sharp criticism at the Racing Santander players over their repeated protests against the referee's decisions during Real's clash, slamming the pressure they heaped on the man in the middle.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the meeting between Racing Santander and Real Madrid served up the usual refereeing controversy. Referee Munera Montero handed Kylian Mbappé an incorrect penalty just 10 minutes in.

That decision enraged the Racing Santander faithful, who piled pressure on the referee from the stands. The home players went too far in their protests, and it caught Mourinho's eye.

"DAZN" cameras caught Mourinho talking to Chendo, Real Madrid's first-team delegate, venting his frustration at the Racing players' relentless protests. "They are still talking to the damned referee, it's unbelievable," he said.

He didn't stop there. "Speak to the fourth official, but not like this. I have never seen such pressure before, I have never seen anything like this at all," he added, nodding to the sheer weight of pressure bearing down on the officials.