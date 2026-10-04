Pitso Mosimane has Hossam Hassan's number again. The South Africa head coach kept his hold over his Egyptian counterpart on Sunday evening at Cairo Stadium, leading his side to a one-nil win over the Pharaohs in a friendly staged as both nations build towards upcoming commitments.

Egypt dominated for most of the ninety minutes and controlled possession with ease. South Africa sat deep, leaned on their defensive shape and looked to spring on the break, then nicked the only goal against the run of play.

Bongokuhle Hadebe struck in the 51st minute. The move began with a long ball in behind the Egyptian defence, and when goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier rushed off his line and misjudged it, Dithejane was left with the simplest of finishes to roll into an empty net.









Stung by the setback, the Pharaohs threw themselves forward in search of a leveller. The introduction of substitute Hamza Abdelkarim lifted them. He was among their liveliest performers from the moment he stepped on, and he kept the South African defence on edge.

Their best opening arrived in the 71st minute. Abdelkarim climbed highest to meet a cross and powered a header goalwards, but Ricardo produced a fine save, scrambling the ball clear to protect the lead.

Another gilt-edged moment fell to Egypt in the dying seconds. Ibrahim Adel saw his shot inside the box crash against the crossbar after South African confusion from a corner.

All that possession and pressure counted for nothing. The match finished one-nil to South Africa, a result that laid bare the visitors' knack for punishing Egyptian errors despite being second best for the ball.

So Mosimane extends his unbeaten record over Hassan. The pair had crossed paths three times before, back when the South African was in charge of Al-Ahly and Hassan led Al-Ittihad of Alexandria. Mosimane won all three.

Egypt had taken four points from their opening two matches in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, drawing goalless with Angola before thrashing South Sudan five-nil.

The last competitive meeting between the sides came in the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Egypt edged it one-nil.



