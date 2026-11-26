Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi, Algeria star Adil Boulbina and a number of other stars are competing for the award for the best goal in Africa in 2026.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have shortlisted 10 goals for their Goal of the Year award. They'll reveal the winner at their awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, next Wednesday.
Fans can vote for their favourite via CAF's official website before the ceremony.
Morocco loom large on the shortlist for 2026's best goal, with three efforts from Ayoub El Kaabi and Hakim Ziyech making the cut.
El Kaabi accounts for two of them. Both were exceptional overhead kicks at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco: the first against Comoros in the tournament's opening match, the second against Zambia in the final round of group games.
The nominations underline one of his greatest strengths as a striker: turning awkward balls inside the box into goals. He's shown that knack throughout his career, for club and country.
Ziyech earned his spot with a goal for Wydad AC against Olympique Safi in the CAF Confederation Cup.
His nomination carries extra weight. The Moroccan star returned to domestic football after more than a decade in Europe, where he played for some big clubs, most notably Ajax, Chelsea and Galatasaray.
Algeria star Adil Boulbina also features for his late thunderbolt against DR Congo, a strike that flew into the net to tip the balance in Algeria's favour.
The shortlist spans four CAF competitions. Fellow Algerian Zinedine Ferhat is in contention too, alongside South Africans Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.
Three goals come from the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, scored by Cameroon's Grace Mendoua and Maeva Nedjo and Algeria's Marine Dafeur.
Five nominated for African Player of the Year
CAF had already set up the race for the 2026 African Player of the Year award by naming a five-man final shortlist. Moroccan and Senegalese players dominate it, with the fallout still rumbling on from the thrilling clash between the two nations in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.
Morocco provide three of the five and Senegal two. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari will go up against Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye for the continent's biggest individual award.
CAF made the official announcement on their website on Wednesday, trimming the initial list of ten nominees to just five based on their performances and contributions for club and country during the assessment period.
The governing body will name the winner at the annual awards ceremony next Wednesday.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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