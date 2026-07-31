Video: Morocco snatch a last-gasp win over Algeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco edged Algeria by a single goal on Thursday evening at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, hosted this year in Morocco.

Neither side could break the deadlock until the 84th minute. That was when Sanaa Messoudi struck the winner for the hosts.

The result lifts Morocco to 6 points at the top of Group One. Algeria stay put on 3 points in second place.

Sitting ahead of third-placed Senegal on goal difference, Algeria have Kenya below them, rooted to the bottom of Group One without a point.

Morocco opened their campaign with a thumping four-goal win over Kenya, while Algeria saw off Senegal 2-0.

The Moroccans finished as runners-up in the last edition of the tournament, going down 2-3 to Nigeria.