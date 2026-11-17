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Morocco have officially booked their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals after a valuable 1-0 victory over Niger on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in the fourth round of qualifying for the tournament. The result extended their successful campaign and kept their perfect record intact in Group A.

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Abdellah Ouazane settled it in the 22nd minute, latching on to a superb pass from Brahim Diaz to put the hosts ahead. It was far from easy against Niger, who pushed for a way back into the game but couldn't find the net all night.

That single goal sealed Morocco's qualification. Four straight wins have taken them to 12 points, clear at the top of Group A and guaranteed a top-two finish with two rounds of their qualifying campaign still to play.

The Atlas Lions opened with a 2-0 win over Gabon and repeated the scoreline against Lesotho. Then came an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Niger, followed by Tuesday's 1-0 win over the same opponents to keep their record perfect.

Niger are stuck on three points after a third defeat of the qualifiers. They had started with a win over Lesotho before losing to Gabon and then to Morocco in the previous meeting. Now Morocco have beaten them again.

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Lesotho's 2-1 win over Gabon in the same round made Morocco's victory even more significant, leaving Gabon on six points. The fight for the group's second spot goes on, but Morocco are already through to the continental tournament.