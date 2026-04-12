Video: Moroccan striker steals the show in the Bundesliga

Stuttgart cruised to a 4–0 win over visitors Hamburg on Matchday 29 of the Bundesliga.

The contest also highlighted a Moroccan touch provided by Bilal El Khannous.

The Morocco international netted the hosts’ fourth with a superb 86th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The win lifted Stuttgart to 56 points, good for third place in the Bundesliga.

Hamburg, meanwhile, remain on 31 points in 12th place.

Al-Khanous has now featured in 38 matches for Stuttgart this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

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