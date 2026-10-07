One moment he rattled the net, the next he stunned everyone. Lionel Messi wrote a new chapter on his own special night with Argentina, scoring once before spurning an unbelievable chance in front of the Benin goal, in a match that carried an exceptional character for the captain of the "Tango".

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Argentina's third goal arrived in the 71st minute. The "Tango" won a penalty, and their captain stepped up to slot the ball calmly into the Benin net.

Just four minutes later, Messi squandered one of the strangest chances of the match. He stood only centimetres from the goal yet somehow failed to turn the ball in, leaving the fans astonished that he could miss something so easy.

Reactions rippled around the stadium. Messi was perfectly placed to add another to his tally, but the ball refused to find its way home despite his extreme closeness to it.









This clash against Benin meant something special to Messi. Amid the celebratory atmosphere surrounding his appearance for Argentina, the captain of the "Tango" packed both a goal and a bizarre miss into a single night, moments that will linger among the standout images of the match.