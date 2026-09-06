Video: "Mercenaries, you won't leave".. a huge wave of anger at Mestalla after Barcelona's five goals

Valencia's supporters unleashed a raging storm of anger against everything within their sight: the manager, the players, and the VIP box.

The humiliating 5-0 defeat to Barcelona drove nearly two thousand supporters to gather in front of the main entrance of the Mestalla stadium, chanting offensive slogans and hurling insults at the board, the players and the manager.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the angry crowds chanted "You will not leave!" facing the entrance of the VIP box. A large force of National Police officers, on foot and on horseback, had to impose a security cordon.

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Chants of "Peter, leave now!" continued, directed at the majority shareholder, at the manager Carlos Corberan, and at the players with the familiar phrase "Mercenaries!".

The police presence, the heat and the sheer exhaustion of it all thinned the gathering as the minutes passed. No incidents occurred.

Kiat Lim chose the Barcelona match as the perfect opportunity for his first appearance in the VIP box at the Mestalla during a La Liga fixture, a year and a half into his presidency of the club.

Supporters had begun to grow excited before they even knew the son of majority shareholder Peter Lim would make a surprise appearance. Once the news spread on Sunday morning, the phrase "Today is the day" tore through social media like wildfire.









Distress at the team was only half of it. Valencia have shown, once again, that they can fight for nothing more than survival, with a single point from four matches. Fans were also fed up with the botched handling of the transfer window's closure, when the club tried in vain to sign a defender and a forward on deadline day, and they feel manager Carlos Corberan is complicit in a miserable sporting administration.

Unusually, Kiat Lim arrived at the Mestalla disguised on the Valencia players' bus, alongside football chief executive Ron Gourlay and general director Javier Solis. He made no effort to hide in the VIP box, where he was seen joking with Barcelona president Joan Laporta before kick-off.

In the sixth minute, Lamine Yamal's goal set off the jeers. By the nineteenth, when a thousand supporters filed in from the stands after deciding to protest outside the stadium, the Mestalla erupted in everyone's faces: "Carlos, leave now", "Corberan, resign", "Board of directors, resign", "Lim, you scoundrel, get out of Mestalla", "Peter, leave now", "Where are the signings?", "Tomorrow is a day off", "There is no club left, only the shirt, the mercenaries must stop".

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Every water break became another chance to round on Carlos Corberan, jeered each time he left his technical area.

They even mocked their own players' mistakes and applauded them. As the final whistle sounded, a great wave of anger broke, with threatening messages aimed at the directors' box and the players: "You will not leave!".

Some supporters had already left their seats by that moment. Others waited to carry the protests into the street.







