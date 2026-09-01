Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced a bizarre error against Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal welcomed Al-Ahli to the "Kingdom Arena" on Tuesday evening for a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the domestic competition.

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The trouble started in the 32nd minute. Al-Ahli's players tried to knock the ball around in front of the box and build an organised attack, but Al-Hilal pressed hard and forced Ziyad Al-Johani to play it back to Mendy.

Everyone expected Mendy to clear it. Instead, under pressure from the Al-Hilal attack, he picked the ball up, and the referee awarded a foul against him.

Al-Hilal came within a whisker of scoring. They took the free-kick from inside the penalty area in distinctive fashion, but Theo Hernandez's shot flashed just wide of the post.

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Al-Hilal led two goals to nil at that point, and a third would almost certainly have settled the contest early.