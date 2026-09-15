Video: Mbappé scores against Elche, and sparks concern among Real Madrid fans

Kylian Mbappé struck again for Real Madrid against hosts Elche on Tuesday evening, as the two sides met in the sixth round of La Liga. The France forward continues to be an outstanding presence in front of goal this season.

His goal arrived in the 33rd minute. Yan Diomande picked him out with a superb pass, and Mbappé needed only a single touch to steer it into the net, putting Madrid two goals clear. Then the joy in the Los Blancos support turned to anxiety as the player went down after a collision with Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

Mbappé stayed on the turf for several minutes as team-mates and fans feared the worst, before he temporarily left the pitch for treatment. Endrick and Carlos Espí began warming up on the touchline in case the Frenchman could not finish the match.

He was back on the pitch quickly, though. The treatment did the trick, calming Madrid's supporters, and Mbappé pressed on as normal. A few minutes after his return he made his point again, only for the referee to rule the strike out for offside.

That goal takes Mbappé to the top of the La Liga scoring charts this season with 7, one clear of Barcelona pair Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums.







