Manchester United escaped with a point at Fulham, snatching a late equaliser to deny their hosts in Sunday's fifth-round clash in the English Premier League.

Fulham had gone ahead in the 63rd minute through a Lisandro Martínez own goal.









The scoreline held as the clock ticked down. With the game drifting towards a Fulham win, Matheus Cunha struck for United in the 89th minute.









United now stretch their winless run to a third straight game, having lost to Manchester City by a single goal and gone down 3-2 at Brighton in the previous two rounds.

The draw leaves United on five points in twelfth, while Fulham move to two points in second-from-bottom.

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