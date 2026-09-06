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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Video: Lamine Yamal ignites the Ballon d'Or race with a world-class goal at Mestalla

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Spain

The player was denied a second goal.

Lamine Yamal fired a warning to his rivals for the Ballon d'Or. Barcelona's teenage star curled home a stunning goal against Valencia at the Mestalla, a dipping strike from a near-impossible angle that underlined his place in the race for the award just weeks before the eagerly awaited ceremony in London.

Fermín López created it, lifting a precise ball over the Valencia defence as Yamal darted diagonally beyond the last man. The Spanish winger took it on his left foot and lifted an astonishing finish over goalkeeper Dimitrievski to steal the spotlight.

He was not done there. Inside 10 minutes Yamal found the net again, only for the referee to chalk it off after a VAR check flagged an extremely marginal offside, his foot straying just ahead of Valencia's last defender.

Denied a second within minutes, Yamal still lit up the Mestalla with a blistering opening spell. Two goals in quick succession told the story of his technical form, one allowed and the other ruled out by a matter of centimetres.

At 19, he keeps proving his brilliance. The strike took his tally to three goals in his last two matches for Barcelona, following a brace against Rayo Vallecano in the previous round, and it tightens his grip on a place among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or.

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