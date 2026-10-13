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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
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Video: Koulibaly rescues Al Hilal, and Bono the main beneficiary

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite
K. Koulibaly
Y. Bounou
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Morocco

The Senegalese star secures victory for Al-Zaeem

Kalidou Koulibaly spared Al Hilal a certain goal against Qatar's Al Sadd, hacking the ball off his own line during Tuesday's second-round meeting in the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

It happened in the 77th minute with Al Hilal two goals to the good. Koulibaly arrived at the decisive instant to deny Al Sadd a route back into the match inside the final quarter of an hour, and with the Qatari side at home in front of their own supporters, the stakes were obvious.

The Senegal defender timed his intervention perfectly, hooking the ball clear before it crossed the line and killing any hope of a grandstand finish. Al Hilal's lead survived to the whistle.

That intervention also handed Yassine Bounou his first clean sheet with Al Hilal in this edition of the tournament, the Morocco goalkeeper having been beaten once in the first-round meeting with Qatar's Al Gharafa (2-1).

Before the Al Sadd game, Al Hilal's most recent shut-out in the AFC Champions League Elite came against Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE on 9 February 2026, a goalless draw in the seventh round of the league phase in the previous edition. Bounou has now repeated the feat.

Victory takes Al Hilal to six points and top of the AFC Champions League Elite standings after two rounds. Al Sadd are still pointless and bottom, beaten for a second time in the competition.


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