Juventus are back to winning ways, and they've sent a message to their rivals in the process. A 2-0 victory over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening, in the tenth round of Serie A, did the job in style.

Luciano Spalletti's side had plenty to make up for after losing to Genoa in the previous round. They answered with an important win over Napoli and rediscovered some of their spark at just the right moment.

The result lifts Juventus to 17 points and up to seventh in the Serie A table, three clear of Napoli. Massimiliano Allegri's men stay stuck on 14 points in eighth.

Everything turned in the second half. In the 70th minute, Kenan Yildiz cracked open the Napoli defence, collecting the ball, driving forward and lashing a left-footed rocket from outside the box.

His shot smacked the post before nestling into the net. Meret had no answer to a magnificent strike, and the Allianz Stadium erupted as Juventus went in front.

Barely five minutes later, Napoli took another blow. The referee showed Marianucci a second yellow for a challenge on Cabal, reducing the visitors to ten men for the closing stages.

Juventus made the extra man count. Jeremy Boga delivered the killer blow in the 87th minute, picking up the ball on the left flank, drifting inside and curling a gorgeous right-footed finish into the net from outside the area.

That second goal settled it. Juventus walked off with a precious 2-0 win over Napoli, handing Spalletti a timely boost as he works to restore the Bianconeri to their place among the giants of Calcio.