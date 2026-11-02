Joao Felix is flying in an Al-Nassr shirt. Portugal's forward starred again on Monday evening as the Saudis beat Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite, adding fresh goal contributions to his remarkable tally with the "Global" club.

Al-Nassr travelled to Pakhtakor chasing a second straight win in the continental tournament, their fixture against the UAE's Al-Wasl having been postponed. The trip handed Felix another stage to prove his worth in attack.

He got to work early. In the 15th minute, the Portuguese slipped a magical pass to Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who lashed a powerful finish into the net. Two minutes later Felix took matters into his own hands, dancing through the Pakhtakor defence inside the box before slotting home.

There was more to come. Felix struck again in the 32nd minute, converting a pass from Senegal's Sadio Mane for his brace. He then left his mark in the second half, swinging over an accurate corner in the 53rd minute that Abdulelah Al-Amri headed in.

Those efforts lifted Felix to eight goal contributions across his last two matches. He laid on four assists in Al-Nassr's big win over Al-Kholood in the twelfth round of the Roshn League, then scored twice and assisted twice against Pakhtakor. The numbers confirm an exceptional spell in front of goal and in creating chances.

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The Pakhtakor display made it two games running with four goal contributions. It was also the fourth time in his professional career he has managed the feat in consecutive matches, and he has become one of the main sources of Al-Nassr's attacking power.