Argentine legend Lionel Messi has brought the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history. His retirement from the Argentina national team leaves behind an exceptional legacy of records, titles and timeless moments.

More than 20 years stretched between his first and last international goals. The journey began with a strike against Croatia and ended with his 125th goal against Egypt, during the round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi's first goal in the Argentina shirt came on 1 March 2006 in a friendly against Croatia. He came off the bench and left his mark, announcing the birth of an exceptional scoring career with his country.



In the years that followed, Messi became Argentina's all-time top scorer and the leader of the golden generation that dragged the national team back onto the winner's podium. He led them to the 2021 Copa America, then the 2022 World Cup, before adding the 2024 Copa America title and reaching the final of the 2026 World Cup.

The final chapter in his story of international goals came against Egypt in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. He scored his last goal in the Argentina shirt to reach 125 international goals, before officially announcing today his retirement from international football.



Messi ended his Argentina career after 207 international matches and 125 goals. He leaves as his country's all-time top scorer and one of the most influential players the game has ever seen.

He had walked away once before, announcing his international retirement after the defeat in the 2016 Copa America final. Messi came back to write the greatest chapters of his career. This time, he brings the curtain down for good, leaving behind a legacy that will stay in football's memory for many years to come.

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