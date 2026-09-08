Federico Valverde doubled Real Madrid's lead against Inter Milan in the 23rd minute of Tuesday's match, which opened their Champions League campaign.

Kylian Mbappe had struck first in the 14th minute, entirely against the run of play. Inter had been the closer to scoring, only for Thibaut Courtois to deny them with a string of superb saves.

Then came the moment. Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez tried to dribble past Valverde, but the Uruguayan pressed hard, stole the ball and watched it roll into the net.









Martinez's blunder brought back memories of other goalkeeping howlers against Real Madrid.

Loris Karius produced one of the most infamous in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Liverpool keeper tried to roll the ball out quickly to a teammate, only for Benzema, pressing him, to stick out a foot and turn it straight into his own net.

Tuesday's error also recalled Gianluigi Donnarumma, now of Manchester City and formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, who suffered against Real Madrid back in 2022.

Real met Paris in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, with Donnarumma between the sticks for the French side.

Paris took the lead before Real Madrid hit back through Karim Benzema.

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That equaliser followed a catastrophic mistake. Benzema pressed Donnarumma hard, the goalkeeper stumbled as he tried to play the ball, and it fell to Vinicius, who squared it for Karim to fire home.