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The Spanish Football Federation has drawn a line under one of the most controversial moments of Real Madrid's defeat to Alavés by releasing the recording of the conversation between on-field referee Soto Grado and the VAR officials. It reveals the words that came before he cancelled the penalty he had awarded to Real Madrid and then sent off Jude Bellingham for simulation inside the penalty area.

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The audio, released by the Spanish Football Federation, lays out how the review unfolded. VAR stepped in to tell Soto Grado that the Real Madrid player had gone down without any foul from the Alavés defender, insisting the opponent never touched Bellingham. That sent the referee to the monitor before he made his final call.

During the conversation, the video officials told the referee that Bellingham had fallen without being touched by the Alavés player. No contact, no penalty. By then Soto Grado had already pointed to the spot, with the visiting players protesting and demanding he overturn the decision. They insisted the English midfielder had tried to win a foul he didn't deserve.

Soto Grado watched the replay and left no room for doubt, saying: "I'm going to cancel the penalty and book the player for simulation." He reversed his original decision and showed Bellingham a second yellow card, then a red. In his view, the fall wasn't caused by a challenge from his opponent. It was an attempt to win a penalty.

It all happened in the closing minutes. Real Madrid trailed 2-1 and were piling on the pressure in search of an equaliser, with Alavés dropping deep to protect their lead. A penalty that could have dragged the home side back into the game turned into a painful blow instead, as one of their most important players was sent off before the final whistle.

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The damage doesn't stop at Real Madrid missing their chance to draw level. Bellingham will serve a one-match suspension for the next game against Real Sociedad after picking up his second booking from the VAR review. That leaves coach José Mourinho without one of his key midfielders, and it hurts all the more given the player was among the most prominent figures trying to drive the attack during the match.