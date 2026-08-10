Erling Haaland was left stunned after becoming a tourist attraction during his post-World Cup holiday.

The 26-year-old Manchester City striker is enjoying a break after an unforgettable World Cup, one in which he scored seven goals before England ended Norway's remarkable run in the quarter-finals.

Sicily was the destination, the Norwegian heading there to soak up the sun before the new Premier League season kicks off.

But according to The Sun, Haaland has become something of a local landmark. A boat full of cheering people docked alongside his luxury yacht to catch a glimpse of him in person.

Fans rushed to snap photos of the striker, whose Instagram following soared during the World Cup, before they departed.

Footage of the moment has spread widely since landing on YouTube and social media.

In the video, Haaland said: "They are riding tourist boats. Go and drive your cars to where Haaland is staying.. come and look at where Erling Haaland is staying. I have never seen anything like this before."

His time away from the pitch is almost up, though. He is due back at City before Sunday's FA Community Shield clash with Arsenal.

It will be the first time Haaland has been available since Enzo Maresca replaced Pep Guardiola in the dugout at the Etihad Stadium.



