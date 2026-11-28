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Al-Nassr were quickly back to winning ways after snatching a valuable 1-0 victory away to hosts Al-Hazem at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. The win made amends with their fans after defeat to Al-Ahli last time out and took them to the top of the table for now.

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Samu Costa was the match-winner. The Portuguese midfielder scored the only goal in the 25th minute, turning in an assist from compatriot João Félix, and the referee confirmed it in the 26th minute after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

That goal did more than earn all three points. It made Al-Nassr the first club in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, according to Opta. The run started against Al-Riyadh in December 2023 and has continued all the way to the Al-Hazem game.

Al-Nassr on top as Al-Hazem offer little

Al-Nassr had the better of the game, enjoying 56% of possession and mixing up their attacks in search of a way through. They had 14 shots, five of them on target. The hosts managed just three.

Read also: Historic record: Al-Nassr write their name in gold in the Roshn Saudi League

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For all that dominance, Al-Nassr couldn't find a second, and Al-Hazem pushed to get back into the game right up to the closing minutes. The visitors' defence held firm and saw out the lead until the final whistle.

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Australian coach Ange Postecoglou moved in the second half to freshen up his side and keep their shape, bringing on Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Yahya. Al-Hazem's Tunisian coach Jalel Kadri tried to reshape his team by sending on Amir Sayoud, Aboubakar Diakité and Abdulaziz Al-Dhuwaihi, but none of it changed the result.

Al-Nassr top the table for now

Three valuable points take Al-Nassr to 31 from 13 matches. It was their tenth league win, against one draw and two defeats, and it lifts them into first place for now, a point ahead of Al-Hilal, who have 30 and face Al-Ettifaq in the same round.

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Third-placed Al-Qadsiah sit three points further back on 28, and the race at the top of the Roshn Saudi League is heating up with the 13th round still under way.

Al-Hazem stay on 10 points from 13 matches in 14th place, still fighting to pull clear of the danger zone at the bottom of the table.

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Al-Nassr left Buraidah with a double reward: a return to winning ways after the defeat to Al-Ahli and a historic scoring record. They also sit at the summit for now, pending the result of Al-Hilal's meeting with Al-Ettifaq.