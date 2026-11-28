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Manchester United's clash with Brentford produced an unexpected surprise at Old Trafford, as the struggles of Mauricio Pochettino's side continued in the Argentine coach's second game in charge of Manchester United and his first at home.

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Brentford star Callum Wilson stole the show with two first-half goals against Manchester United, thriving on a productive partnership with team-mate Dango Ouattara. Ouattara set up both, earning himself a place in a rare Premier League statistical record.

The goals underlined just how ruthless Wilson can be. He made the most of the chances that came his way, while United's defence tried and failed to track his movement.

According to Squawka, Ouattara is only the third visiting player to set up two goals for the same team-mate in a single Premier League match at Old Trafford.

James Milner got there first, doing it in a Manchester City shirt when he teed up Mario Balotelli twice against United in 2011. Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah followed in 2024, providing both assists for Luis Díaz, then his team-mate at Liverpool.

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Wilson's own first-half numbers made for impressive reading. He had 16 touches, completed 6 of his 9 passes and got on the ball 4 times inside the opposition box.

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His finishing was perfect. Both of his shots hit the target and both went in. He also won two aerial duels, and his clinical edge handed Brentford an important first-half advantage.

United went into the game 19th, second from bottom, and are still waiting for their second Premier League win. They have 8 points from one win and five draws, with 6 defeats.

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That solitary win came against Ipswich Town, a 5-2 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday 30 August 2026 in the second round of Premier League fixtures.

United's hierarchy brought in the Argentine to replace Michael Carrick and turn results around. Pochettino officially took charge at Old Trafford just ten days ago, having left the United States national team.

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