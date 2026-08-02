Chelsea sparked a huge wave of anger after announcing their latest signing of the current summer transfer window on Sunday.

In an official statement, the English club said: "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Argentine international Valentin Barco from Strasbourg."

The Argentina star joined Chelsea on a contract running until 2033. According to The Sun, the deal angered England fans greatly.

Barco, 22, is known among English football fans for his role in the provocations between England and Argentina at the World Cup.

The midfielder ran onto the pitch to celebrate Argentina's winning goal (2/1) in the World Cup semi-final, in front of the England players.

After the match, Bellingham slapped him on the head and the two got into a heated altercation on the pitch, with some players from both sides wading in.

Chelsea pressed ahead with the transfer regardless, even though Barco has become a hate figure for many English fans.

Plenty of England fans also follow Chelsea, and judging by their reactions on social media, they would have preferred the club to pick other targets.

One wrote: "He's going to get booed at every away ground in the country, I hope he's ready for that."

Another wrote: "Thanks, you've ruined the weekend now."

A third commented: "Loan him out immediately," a fourth said: "Sell him," and another added: "Least exciting signing."







