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imago-sport-1070816091.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
GOAL

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Video: he left his goal to drink water: Al-Qadsiah punish Al-Ta'ee's goalkeeper with a comical goal

Al Taee vs Al Qadsiah
Al Taee
Al Qadsiah
King Cup
Saudi Arabia

A bizarre goal

The clash between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Taee produced a rare moment and an unexpected blunder from the Al-Taee goalkeeper. Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui pounced on the keeper's absence from his goal to score what may be one of the strangest goals of the current season.

It happened in the 16th minute. Al-Qadsiah were awarded a free-kick, and the Al-Taee goalkeeper had wandered off his line for a few moments to drink water, a scene few expected to end with his net being rattled.

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Al-Qadsiah's players wasted no time. They played the ball quickly, seizing on the keeper's absence and the lack of anyone left to protect the goal at that moment.

Retegui collected the ball and set off straight towards Al-Taee's empty net. He met no resistance, then rolled the ball home with ease to hand Al-Qadsiah the lead.

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Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

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The goal astonished everyone watching. A simple act had turned within seconds into a costly error, and Al-Taee paid the price. Al-Qadsiah's players thought sharply and quickly, exploiting the situation and refusing to give their opponents any chance to regroup.

With that, Retegui wrote one of the strangest goals of the season. He cashed in on the moment the Al-Taee goalkeeper left his goal to drink water, punishing the opposition with a comical finish and handing Al-Qadsiah an early advantage.

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