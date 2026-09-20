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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: "he chased Álvarez"... Atlético Madrid fans attack Mbappé and Vinícius after "Ceuta controversy"

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Morocco
Spain
Morocco

They previously hid the "support for Ceuta" phrase

Atlético Madrid's fans targeted three players before the start of the derby against Real Madrid on Sunday, in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

The two rivals met on Sunday in an extremely heated derby.

According to "Foot Mercato", substitute Julián Álvarez copped intense jeering from the Wanda Metropolitano crowd before kick-off.

 It didn't stop there. Moments before the whistle, Atlético's fans also turned on the Real Madrid duo of Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

"Ceuta is part of Spain, we do not hide it or downplay it", read a banner raised by the home supporters, aimed at the two Real Madrid stars who refused to wear the team's full shirt in solidarity with the residents of Ceuta, which sits at the heart of a major crisis.

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