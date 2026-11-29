Fahad Al-Harifi, the former Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia national team star, made strong comments about his side's level after their 1-0 win over Al-Hazem in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. He suggested that the team's performance in the match raises questions about their ability to compete for titles this season.
Appearing on "Dawrina Ghair" alongside presenter Khalid Al-Shenaif, Al-Harifi said: "I think today's match has shown Al-Nassr fans that their hopes of winning many titles this season have faded."
He then turned on the team's attacking play: "How does the team win? There are technical differences. It's true that in every match Al-Nassr miss four or five chances at the start, then the fear of wasting chances sets in, until it ends up working against the team."
The players, he said, had not performed as expected. His one positive was the consistency some of them showed in their passing and movement. Then he turned his fire on coach Postecoglou's selections.
The former Al-Nassr star was baffled by the line-up the coach picked for the game, saying: "(What) the coach (is doing) is frankly strange, in his selections. It's an away match, a new kick-off time, the first time the team have played at a time like this, and you play with a strange line-up, changing and rotating, against an opponent packed in defence."
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Al-Hazem sat deep in numbers, and Al-Harifi said as much: "You're talking about an Al-Hazem side who play with ten players in their own half." That made the hosts' defence hard to break down, he suggested, despite the technical superiority that should have tipped things in Al-Nassr's favour.
When Al-Shenaif asked what Al-Nassr had taken from the match, Al-Harifi's reply was blunt: "Three points." He then stressed how important it was for the team to keep scoring in every match and edge closer to the world record for consecutive matches with a goal.
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Opta had already noted that Al-Nassr were the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, a record no club had previously reached in the competition.
Absences have taken their toll too, according to Al-Harifi. He questioned how many youth players are currently featuring for Al-Nassr, even though the team were league champions last season. His conclusion: the struggles are clear and, as he put it, the reasons for them are known.
Samo Costa's 26th-minute goal settled the game against Al-Hazem and took Al-Nassr to 31 points from 13 matches. They sit third in the Roshn Saudi League table, level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Hazem remain on 10 points in 15th place.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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