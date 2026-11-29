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Fahad Al-Harifi, the former Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia national team star, made strong comments about his side's level after their 1-0 win over Al-Hazem in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. He suggested that the team's performance in the match raises questions about their ability to compete for titles this season.

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Appearing on "Dawrina Ghair" alongside presenter Khalid Al-Shenaif, Al-Harifi said: "I think today's match has shown Al-Nassr fans that their hopes of winning many titles this season have faded."

He then turned on the team's attacking play: "How does the team win? There are technical differences. It's true that in every match Al-Nassr miss four or five chances at the start, then the fear of wasting chances sets in, until it ends up working against the team."

The players, he said, had not performed as expected. His one positive was the consistency some of them showed in their passing and movement. Then he turned his fire on coach Postecoglou's selections.

The former Al-Nassr star was baffled by the line-up the coach picked for the game, saying: "(What) the coach (is doing) is frankly strange, in his selections. It's an away match, a new kick-off time, the first time the team have played at a time like this, and you play with a strange line-up, changing and rotating, against an opponent packed in defence."

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Al-Hazem sat deep in numbers, and Al-Harifi said as much: "You're talking about an Al-Hazem side who play with ten players in their own half." That made the hosts' defence hard to break down, he suggested, despite the technical superiority that should have tipped things in Al-Nassr's favour.

When Al-Shenaif asked what Al-Nassr had taken from the match, Al-Harifi's reply was blunt: "Three points." He then stressed how important it was for the team to keep scoring in every match and edge closer to the world record for consecutive matches with a goal.

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Opta had already noted that Al-Nassr were the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive matches, a record no club had previously reached in the competition.

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Absences have taken their toll too, according to Al-Harifi. He questioned how many youth players are currently featuring for Al-Nassr, even though the team were league champions last season. His conclusion: the struggles are clear and, as he put it, the reasons for them are known.

Samo Costa's 26th-minute goal settled the game against Al-Hazem and took Al-Nassr to 31 points from 13 matches. They sit third in the Roshn Saudi League table, level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Hazem remain on 10 points in 15th place.

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