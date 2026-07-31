Video: Hamza Abdul Karim shines with a brace in Barcelona's defeat to Birmingham

Young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim stole the spotlight in Barcelona's first official match of pre-season, scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw against England's Birmingham City at St Andrew's before the Blaugrana lost on penalties. Not bad for a player who is only 18.

The teenager has forced his way into Hansi Flick's thinking during the preparation period. He started both of the first two friendlies this summer and flashed the kind of attacking quality that puts him in the frame for a place in the starting line-up.

Composure and a goal from the penalty spot

Barcelona's opener came from the spot in the first half, and Hamza won the penalty himself. He read Bernal's attack down the left, showed sharp movement inside the box and anticipated the defenders perfectly.

Consider his age. The Egyptian, who played at the World Cup while still 18, kept his nerve and insisted on taking the penalty despite more experienced heads around him. He sent England goalkeeper James Beadle the wrong way with a powerful left-footed strike for his first goal with the senior side.

A goalscoring instinct and a second goal from a rebound

One goal was not enough. Hamza carried his form into the second half and struck again, a superb finish that laid bare his predatory instinct and his knack for taking chances.

Roony Bardghji supplied the moment with a well-timed diagonal run and a fierce shot the Birmingham goalkeeper could not hold. Hamza pounced on the rebound with skill and razor-sharp alertness to bury it, completing a brace on his first official appearance for the first team.

An all-round performance that catches Flick's eye

His brilliance was not confined to attack. Hamza threw himself into the defensive work with real fight, committing three of Barcelona's six first-half fouls and picking up a yellow card, a sign of the graft and relentless pressing Flick demands from his forwards.

Speed and constant movement defined his afternoon. He never stopped demanding the ball and darting into space inside the box, and he impressed with his back to goal too, shielding the ball and driving at defenders when he turned to face them.

A strong message amid the search for a striker

The timing could hardly be sharper. Barcelona are chasing an out-and-out striker this summer, and competition for that role is fierce.

Hamza is sending the hierarchy a clear message: he can shoulder the responsibility and deliver the attacking edge the team needs. He is making the most of every minute of pre-season to prove his worth and book a place in the starting line-up.

A young line-up and a defeat on penalties

Flick fielded a youthful side, six first-team players alongside five from the youth academy. Most of the Germany internationals were away on holiday, and German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was absent after travelling to Amsterdam ahead of his loan to Ajax.

Briscoe headed Birmingham in front before Hamza equalised from the spot, then struck again in the second half. The English side levelled from a set piece through John Sollis, forcing penalties, which Birmingham won.

Defeat or not, Hamza Abdel Karim walks away as the biggest winner. He has proven himself a promising talent ready to carry the attacking load for one of the world's biggest clubs, a start that could unlock a bright future at the Camp Nou.