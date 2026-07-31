Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim has caught Hansi Flick's eye during Barcelona's pre-season. An impressive run of friendlies, crowned by two goals against Birmingham City on English soil, the first from the penalty spot, has boosted his chances of forcing his way into the Catalan side's starting line-up.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Hamza is among the most prominent young players delivering an exceptional performance under the German coach. He started the first two friendlies this summer, against Europa (4-1) and Birmingham City, one of the few youngsters to have earned such trust.

An all-round attacking performance

Against Birmingham, Hamza showed exactly what he offers as an out-and-out striker. He excelled with his back to goal, shielded the ball beautifully and ran at defenders when he turned to face them, a "highly convincing" display.

Pace and relentless movement marked out his first-half showing. He never stopped demanding the ball or shifting cleverly inside the box, and it paid off when he read his marker's movement to win a penalty.

Hamza took responsibility without hesitation. He collected the ball and drove it low past Birmingham goalkeeper James Beadle with his left foot, his first goal of the summer friendlies.

Fighting spirit and clear determination

His appetite showed up in the defensive work too. Hamza committed three of Barcelona's six first-half fouls and picked up a yellow card for the last of them, a sign of the fighting spirit, determination and graft Flick demands from his forwards.

The booking did little to dent his display. He brought the character and striking attacking presence the coaching staff want from a centre-forward.

Then came the second goal, a fine one to complete his brace. Alert to the danger, he pounced on the rebound from teammate Roony's fierce strike from the edge of the box and finished it off with real technique.

Fierce competition for the striker position

Hamza, who joined Barcelona last winter from Egyptian club Al Ahly, is making the most of every minute to nail down a starting spot, just as the Catalans hunt for an out-and-out striker in the summer window.

Competition for the position is fierce, and the final squad decisions will come later. But Hamza is building a strong case to stay under the coach's close watch, and even to fight for a permanent place in the first team.