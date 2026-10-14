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Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Video: Haaland fires up Guardiola's enthusiasm, and Bouaddi leaves his mark against Paris

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
P. Guardiola
E. Haaland
A. Bouaddi
England
France
Spain
Norway
Morocco

Guardiola reacted to his former star's goal

Erling Haaland gave Manchester City hope against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium, pulling a goal back in the second round of UEFA Champions League fixtures.

The Parisians had raced into a 3-0 half-time lead. Haaland headed home in the 53rd minute for the hosts, meeting a high ball delivered by Senegalese substitute Iliman Ndiaye.



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Up in the stands, the goal fired up Haaland's former coach Pep Guardiola. The cameras caught him celebrating and applauding the Norwegian.

Inside 10 minutes, though, Magnus Akliouche had restored the three-goal cushion. He unleashed a powerful strike that Gianluigi Donnarumma parried, only for the ball to drop into his own net. Saint-Germain's fourth arrived after City had spurned a string of chances.

Haaland struck again in the 75th minute, turning in a low pass from Moroccan team-mate Ayoub Bouaddi.

The Sky Blues arrived buoyed by a 3-0 hammering of Liverpool in the Premier League. Saint-Germain had seen off Le Mans 3-1 in the French league.



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