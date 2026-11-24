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Arsenal made the most of their Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres's form to catch Borussia Dortmund cold in Tuesday evening's meeting at the Emirates Stadium, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. He put the hosts in front, continuing his impressive scoring run in the continental competition.

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Gyokeres struck in the 10th minute, adding another milestone to his European career in an Arsenal shirt. The Swedish striker has now been more effective in the Champions League with the London club than he ever was at Sporting Lisbon.

Squawka's figures show Gyokeres has now scored seven Champions League goals for Arsenal. That's one more than the six he managed for Sporting Lisbon in the competition.

Those numbers matter given how long the Swede took to settle at his new club. He joined Arsenal from Sporting amid high hopes that his goals would make the difference at home and in Europe.

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And it's not just about goals. According to figures published by the EuroFoot account, he's been involved in four goals in his last three Champions League matches, proof of how varied his attacking role has become and how often he makes the difference.

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The run started against Bayern Munich, where he set up a goal. Against Slavia Prague he scored one and created another, before beating Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Premier League is another story. Gyokeres is still waiting for his first league goal of the season, having played eight matches for Arsenal, totalling 181 minutes, without scoring. He has just one assist to his name, according to Opta data.

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