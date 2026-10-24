Manchester City arrived hoping to extend their perfect start and protect their unbeaten record. Defensive errors turned everything on its head and handed Aston Villa a precious win over Enzo Maresca's side. Marc Guehi's blunder opened the door for the first goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma's mistake let the ball settle in the net for the second, and City paid a heavy price for their carelessness, suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season.

City went down 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday evening in the eighth round of the Premier League, a match that exposed the other face of a team used to imposing its dominance on opponents.

The result ended City's run of seven straight Premier League wins and left them stuck on 21 points. Villa climbed to sixth on 11 points, boosting their push towards the European places.

Guehi gifts Aston Villa an early present

Villa needed no time to expose the gaps in City's defence. The first goal arrived in the sixth minute, a glaring mistake from Marc Guehi handing the hosts the perfect chance to lead early.

It started when the ball reached Guehi in City's back line. His poor control let the Villa players press and snatch it away. John McGinn pounced on the confusion, won possession and fed Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

City scrambled to recover and close the spaces, but Jackson handled the chance beautifully. He beat Anderson with real craft before firing a powerful shot into the roof of the net, lighting up the contest with an early Villa lead.

Haaland continues his hobby: an equaliser brings City back into the match

City came out for the second half looking to correct course and find their rhythm. They levelled in the 52nd minute through Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland, still busy practising his favourite hobby of shaking the net.

A free kick was played short to the right, where Nunes once again beat Maatsen on the outside before whipping in a well-struck cross.

Haaland arrived bang on time, pouncing from eight yards and heading powerfully home to bring the match level and hand his team a fresh chance to turn it around.

That goal meant more than just a route back into the match. It carried striking individual significance for the Norwegian, who has now scored in seven consecutive Premier League games this season.

The equaliser looked like it might give City the momentum to chase a winner. Instead, individual errors returned to wreck their plans, as Villa punished another lapse in the back line to go straight back in front.

Donnarumma lets City down: Jackson punishes the defence again

Parity didn't last long. Nicolas Jackson grabbed Villa's second in the 60th minute, cashing in on fresh defensive confusion, this time involving Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who couldn't deal with the ball as he should have.

A long ball sent Mbye into a direct duel with Josko Gvardiol. He drove towards the box before delivering a cross that Jackson met first time towards goal.

The ball looked within Donnarumma's reach, and the Italian could have blocked it. He failed to get hold of it, let it slip under him and into the net, sparking clear disappointment among the City players.

This defeat was no passing stumble in the title race. It came after City threw away the chance to keep their perfect start intact, undone by defensive errors they could easily have avoided.

Guehi's mistake at the start and Donnarumma's slip in the second half told the story. City paid the price for their lapses, ending their winning run and suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season, on a night that proved attacking superiority counts for little when concentration deserts the back line.



















