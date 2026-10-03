Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Video: Gordon finally beats Livaković, as Saka contributes to Croatia's goal fest

Croatia vs England
Croatia
England
UEFA Nations League A
A. Gordon
H. Kane
J. Bellingham
B. Saka
Croatia
England

The Three Lions ended the first half with four goals.

England kept piling the misery on hosts Croatia at the "Rujevica" Stadium in Rijeka, as Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka struck the third and fourth goals in this third-round UEFA Nations League tie. The visitors went in 4-0 up at the break.

Gordon made it three in the 39th minute. Jarell Quansah whipped a cross in from the right, and the forward headed past his Barcelona teammate, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Read also

El Seibari among the 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga, and Olise sweeps everyone aside

An anticipated revolution in Barcelona's line-up after the international break, with Hamza in the spotlight

It was reward for persistence. Gordon had already forced three saves out of Livakovic, in the third, ninth and twenty-fifth minutes.

He was busy at the other end too. Gordon teed up Jude Bellingham for the second in the 21st minute, and Bellingham himself had set up Harry Kane's opener back in the 8th.

Right before half-time, England broke at speed. Bellingham slipped a pass across to Saka, and the Arsenal star tucked it away for the fourth.

Saka's finish arrived just minutes after Croatia's best chance of the half. Mateo Kovacic danced past the English defence and the goalkeeper, only to waste it from close range in front of a near-empty net.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google