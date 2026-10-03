England kept piling the misery on hosts Croatia at the "Rujevica" Stadium in Rijeka, as Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka struck the third and fourth goals in this third-round UEFA Nations League tie. The visitors went in 4-0 up at the break.

Gordon made it three in the 39th minute. Jarell Quansah whipped a cross in from the right, and the forward headed past his Barcelona teammate, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

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It was reward for persistence. Gordon had already forced three saves out of Livakovic, in the third, ninth and twenty-fifth minutes.

He was busy at the other end too. Gordon teed up Jude Bellingham for the second in the 21st minute, and Bellingham himself had set up Harry Kane's opener back in the 8th.

Right before half-time, England broke at speed. Bellingham slipped a pass across to Saka, and the Arsenal star tucked it away for the fourth.

Saka's finish arrived just minutes after Croatia's best chance of the half. Mateo Kovacic danced past the English defence and the goalkeeper, only to waste it from close range in front of a near-empty net.



