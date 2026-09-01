Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1082167525.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Video: "Go back to the dressing room": Barcelona coach reprimands Ademi over strange incident!

K. Adeyemi
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Germany
Spain

What's the story?

Barcelona's German forward Karim Adeyemi found himself in an amusing situation after the clash with Rayo Vallecano. Ordered to carry out extra training once the match had finished, he strolled onto the pitch wearing slippers instead of football boots, and the television cameras caught every second of it.

The "DAZN" footage tells the story. Adeyemi, aged 25, headed towards fitness coach Pepe Conde to join the extra session laid on for substitutes and those short of minutes, but the coach quickly clocked that the German forward had turned up in the wrong footwear.

Conde gave Adeyemi a mild telling-off and sent him back to the dressing room to put on his boots so he could train properly and safely.

Gerard Martín and Eric García watched the whole thing unfold. Adeyemi and the fitness coach shared a brief word, then the player dashed off to the changing room to follow Conde's instructions.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

The fix took only a few minutes. Adeyemi came back out in his boots and slotted into the training programme with his teammates without any further trouble.

Barcelona lay on these extra sessions as part of a physical programme they run after matches, aimed at players who did not feature or saw limited minutes. The idea is to keep them sharp and make up for the workload their teammates racked up during the game.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google