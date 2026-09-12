Video: from Liverpool and Manchester City to Al-Taawoun, Watkins revives Premier League nights with Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal's new striker Ollie Watkins rolled back the years to his historic Premier League nights with a brilliant display against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal travelled to Buraidah on Saturday to face Al-Taawoun at their home stadium in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Watkins broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. Pouncing on a long ball from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, he burst clear on goal and superbly slotted home.

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The England striker grabbed his second, and his side's fifth, in the 56th minute. A superb run from midfield sent him clean through on the Al-Taawoun goal, and he finished with ease.

That was Watkins' first brace with Al-Hilal since his summer switch from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old was reliving the sort of double he made his own in the Premier League, having bagged five braces for Villa last season. The last of those came against Liverpool and Manchester City in the final two rounds.

Watkins had scored once on his Al-Hilal debut, a clean 3-0 win over Al-Ahli, before drawing a blank in his next two outings against Al-Shabab and Neom.