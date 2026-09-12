Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Video: from Liverpool and Manchester City to Al-Taawoun, Watkins revives Premier League nights with Al-Hilal

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
Liverpool vs Fulham
Liverpool
Fulham
Premier League
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City
Saudi Arabia
England

The English star strikes hard

Al-Hilal's new striker Ollie Watkins rolled back the years to his historic Premier League nights with a brilliant display against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal travelled to Buraidah on Saturday to face Al-Taawoun at their home stadium in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Watkins broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. Pouncing on a long ball from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, he burst clear on goal and superbly slotted home.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

The England striker grabbed his second, and his side's fifth, in the 56th minute. A superb run from midfield sent him clean through on the Al-Taawoun goal, and he finished with ease.

That was Watkins' first brace with Al-Hilal since his summer switch from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old was reliving the sort of double he made his own in the Premier League, having bagged five braces for Villa last season. The last of those came against Liverpool and Manchester City in the final two rounds.

Watkins had scored once on his Al-Hilal debut, a clean 3-0 win over Al-Ahli, before drawing a blank in his next two outings against Al-Shabab and Neom.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google