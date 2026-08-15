Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, followed in the footsteps of the club's legends, the latest of whom was his French predecessor Karim Benzema, in the team's opening match of the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad hosted Al-Khaleej on Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, on the opening round of the Roshn League.

En-Nesyri broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, heading home an excellent cross from right-back Ahmed Al-Julaidan.

Heading is one of the Moroccan's great strengths, something the team missed last season under Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao before it recently returned alongside German coach Jens Wissing.

By netting Al-Ittihad's opening goal in the Roshn League, En-Nesyri followed in the footsteps of Benzema, now at Al-Hilal, who scored the "Tigers'" first goals in the competition last season.

According to the Opta statistics network, the Moroccan became the fourth foreign player in a row to score Al-Ittihad's opening goal in the Roshn League, after compatriot Abderrazak Hamdallah, Algeria's Houssem Aouar and Benzema.

Strangely enough, Benzema also opened Al-Hilal's scoring this season, converting a penalty in Friday's 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly at the Kingdom Arena.

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, meanwhile, got Al-Ittihad up and running for the campaign as a whole. He struck in last Tuesday's 4-1 win over the UAE's Al-Jazira, in the play-off qualifying for the AFC Champions League Elite.