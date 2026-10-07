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Argentina v Benin - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: foul language and insults: the president of the Argentine Football Association a victim of Messi's farewell

Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
L. Messi
Argentina
Benin

"Destroying Argentine football is no easy task"

Minutes before Argentina kicked off against Benin, as Lionel Messi's farewell ceremony unfolded at the Monumental, a group of fans turned on Argentine Football Association president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia.

The chants came again after the match, during an aerial display with drones.

"Chiqui Tapia, you snitch, Chiqui Tapia you corrupt son of a bitch," sang the supporters as spectators streamed into the stadium ahead of the match, according to Argentine newspaper La Nación.

It began in the upper tier of the Centenario. As the minutes ticked by, it spread across the ground, reaching the famous Sívori stand.

One of the Monumental's most prominent stands, the Sívori is renowned for the raucous presence of River Plate's supporters, especially in the upper section.

Argentine journalist Juanma Tucci weighed in on X: "People directed insults at the president of the Argentine Football Association at the Monumental stadium, minutes before the match between Argentina and Benin. Destroying Argentine football is no small matter."

The moment the final whistle blew, the chants returned. As the drones painted a tribute to Messi across the sky, the fans jeered Tapia all over again.

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