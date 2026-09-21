Video: former Saudi star: the Musab Al-Juwayr crisis is beyond belief!

The crisis surrounding Saudi national team midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr has not gone unnoticed. Former Saudi star Nayef Hazazi decided to attack Fahad Al-Mufarrij, the national team manager, over his stance against the player.

Just a few days ago, the Saudi national team dropped Al-Juwayr from its Gulf Cup squad over a disciplinary matter. Al-Mufarrij later revealed the details, confirming the player's incident had happened more than once. He was excluded and Mukhtar Ali called up in his place.

Read also: 5 things that make the upcoming Gulf Cup title "Saudi"!

Hazazi took to a video on his account on the "X" platform to have his say: "The truth is that what is happening currently is causing significant disruption to our national team. Saudi Arabia is supposed to play in a tournament it needs to win, and all these problems are coming out."

He added: "The Al-Juwayr crisis was supposed to remain out of sight and then be announced after a period, but Al-Mufarrij excluded him and after that came out to speak to the media, and I reject this principle, because such matters will affect the camp and the atmosphere without a doubt."

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Hazazi went on: "I am not convinced by the crisis of the meal that the player was late for or ordered from outside, as this matter does not make sense, and the Saudi fans have become highly aware."





He concluded: "I am a former player and I know that his exclusion is for another reason that will not be mentioned, but Al-Mufarrij said that the player had previously done the same incident before, so why was the same decision not taken at that time? This has only one meaning, which is the protection of players in the past."







