Portugal boss Jorge Jesus was jeered by sections of the support, with the fallout from his recent bust-up with star man Cristiano Ronaldo rumbling on.

Jesus's side head to Copenhagen shortly to face Denmark at the Parken Stadium, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Portuguese outlet "sic noticias" aired footage of fans booing Jesus as he left the team hotel in the Danish capital, the latest flashpoint in his row with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had already walked out of the Portugal camp on Wednesday, flying back to Madrid after the pair clashed over his omission from the Norway game in round two of the group stage.

The forward made his decision just hours after Jesus had insisted he holds the first and final say in the national team. The manager also admitted he'd broken a promise to "the Don" to hand him minutes in the Norway match.

Top of Group Four with six points, Portugal arrive in good shape. Denmark sit third on three, behind Norway on goal difference.