Video: For the first time in football history: electronic cards instead of paper ones!

Football in Uruguay has trialled a new method of showing coloured cards, namely virtual cards, which were used for the first time on Thursday during Nacional's 3-0 win over Rentistas in the round of 16 of the Uruguayan Cup.

Referee Eduardo Varela used an electronic device to show the first yellow card of the match, to Juan Pablo Blada in the 12th minute.

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The device looks like a mobile phone or a small electronic tablet. Yellow and red cards appear on a screen, triggered by dedicated buttons.

Replacing paper cards is only half the job. It records sanctions automatically and fires them into the electronic system, so referees no longer have to scribble them down and type them up afterwards.

The Uruguayan Football Association have launched the project alongside a technology company, with the aim of logging other match events the moment they happen, substitutions and penalties among them, and sending that information straight to the media in future. The device doesn't even need a Wi-Fi connection.

Improvements are still needed, mind. On its first outing the colour of the card wasn't clear enough from a distance, leaving some fans in the stadium baffled, according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".











