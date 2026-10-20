Barcelona hit back to level at 1-1 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Désiré Doué had put the French side in front on 38 minutes, and that remained the score at the break.

Barça piled on the pressure after the restart. Attack after attack carried genuine threat, and right-back Xavi Espart finally found the equaliser in the 55th minute.





Fermín López threaded a fine pass, Espart burst onto it and lashed the ball into the net.





Statistics network "Statsdufoot" wrote on its "X" account: "Espart has become the 15th player to score for Barcelona in the Champions League before turning 20."







