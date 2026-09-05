Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena sent German head coach Jens Wissing a strong message. The Nigerian seized his starting berth against Al-Nassr with a brace that lit up the Clasico, staged as part of the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Wissing handed the Nigerian a place in the XI ahead of Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, a decision that intrigued the fans of "the Doyen". Ilenikhena needed only a few minutes to justify it, firing Al-Ittihad ahead inside the opening exchanges.

Read also: Savic on Al-Hilal winning the league: I'm not sure about that!

His opener arrived in the fourth minute. An Al-Ittihad attack rebounded off the right post, and the Nigerian was in the right place to nod the ball into the net for the club's first goal of the Clasico.

The second came in the 22nd minute. Ilenikhena climbed high and turned the ball past Nawaf Al-Aqidi with real quality.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

That early double gave the forward a huge lift, all the more so because his start came at the expense of En-Nesyri, who had led the Al-Ittihad attack in recent matches.

Winning over the coaching staff was the goal, and this display did just that. Competition up front has grown fierce, and any player handed a start has to make the most of it.