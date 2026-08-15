Al-Ittihad stumbled in their first test of the Saudi Roshn League, forced to spend a large chunk of their match against Al-Khaleej down to 10 men.

The champions drew 1-1 with Al-Khaleej at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

A golden chance came their way when they won a penalty in the 32nd minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar stepped up, but Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqiti kept it out.

Youssef En-Nesyri made amends soon after. The Moroccan striker opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, glancing a fine header past the keeper from Ahmed Al-Julaidan's cross down the right.

Al-Khaleej came flying out for the second half. Seven minutes in, on 52 minutes, they were level, Julen Dominguez heading home a cross.

Dominguez's goal owed everything to a fatal marking error from Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira. It would not be his last mistake.

Six minutes later, referees sent Pereira off after a VAR review for kicking an Al-Khaleej player off the ball.

Down to 10 men, Germany's Jens Wissing sacrificed attacking punch to plug the gap. The Al-Ittihad head coach brought on Hassan Kadesh and hauled off French winger Moussa Diaby.

Al-Ittihad dominated the ball from there but could not find a winner, and the match finished 1-1.

Both sides opened their Roshn League campaign with a single point, leaving Al-Ittihad ninth and Al-Khaleej tenth in the standings.