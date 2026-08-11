Real Madrid's new star, the Ivorian Yan Diomande, toyed with his Spanish team-mate Marc Cucurella during Los Blancos' training session on Tuesday as they prepared for the new season.

Diomande arrived from Leipzig for 125 million euros in the current transfer window, the most expensive deal in the Spanish club's history.

Cucurella, a 2026 World Cup winner with Spain, also joined Los Merengues this window, moving from Chelsea.

Both men will miss Real Madrid's friendly against Deportivo La Coruña tomorrow, Wednesday, having yet to reach full physical fitness.

Spanish newspaper "AS" posted a video from training on its official "X" page. In it, Diomande dances past Cucurella and buries a superb goal in just 5 seconds.

Real Madrid open their season on Saturday 22 August, facing Espanyol in the first round of the Spanish league.



