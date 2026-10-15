Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, the Manchester City player, sparked widespread controversy during his side's clash with Paris Saint-Germain, shoving German referee Sven Jablonski to the ground in a bizarre incident yesterday, Wednesday, in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

The 74th minute, Manchester City 4-1 down. The ball came to Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area and the Argentine midfielder shaped to shoot, only to find the referee standing right in front of him. He shoved him with his hand and sent him sprawling.

Jablonski took the full force of it, hit the turf, then got straight back up and waved play on. No stoppage, no card, and plenty of questions about whether the City man should have walked.

Opinions split. Some reckoned Fernandez's behaviour merited a sending off for misconduct towards the referee. Others felt Jablonski let it slide because he had been wrongly positioned in the path of the ball and had killed a promising City attack, and they sympathised with the player's anger given his side were three goals adrift.

City were chasing the game by then. They had gone in at the break three goals down without reply, before improving after the interval and piling pressure on the French side's defence, wasting a string of chances along the way.

That improvement counted for nothing. Paris Saint-Germain took the win 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.







