Video: Despite the sending-off, Foden mocks Manchester United fans

Phil Foden mocked Manchester United fans as he left the Old Trafford pitch after City's 1-0 derby win on Sunday evening, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Foden saw a straight red card for kicking United captain Bruno Fernandes in the 23rd minute, leaving Enzo Maresca's side with a mountain to climb if they were to keep their perfect Premier League start alive.

Up stepped Erling Haaland. His controversial goal handed City a precious win, and the Citizens now sit level at the top with Arsenal on a maximum 12 points from four matches.

United, by contrast, remain stuck in thirteenth with just four points. Foden, for his part, showed little sympathy on his way out of enemy territory.

A video after the match caught the England man smiling and pointing to the 1-0 scoreline in front of the Red Devils' supporters, brushing off the loud jeers aimed his way.

He had written on "X" after the derby: "An incredible performance from the players. I am very disappointed that I couldn't play my part properly. Proud to belong to the Blue".

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