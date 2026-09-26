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Video: Denis says he is sad despite the win and may lose this player for the rest of the "Gulf Cup 27"

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Greece

The Greek coach shocks the fans

Georgios Donis cut a frustrated figure despite watching his Saudi Arabia side thump Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The Green Falcons beat Oman 3-0 on Saturday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Speaking to "Abu Dhabi Sports" channels after the match, the Greek coach said: "First of all, I must congratulate the players and the fans who supported us."

He added: "In the first half we put in a good performance and had a good mentality, but we did not have the same mentality in the second half, where we wasted many chances."

Injuries left their mark on the night. "I am very sad because we lost some players, starting with Nawaf Al-Aqidi, as well as Alaa (Al-Hajji), who may be out of the tournament until its end, and (Hassan) Kadesh, and also (Mohammed) Al-Qahtani was out of the match," Donis said.

He noted: "We will look at our future, but it is extremely important for us to develop, and to have the same mentality over the course of 90 minutes."

The manager pointed to the work behind the scenes. "We continue to work in every match, and on a daily basis, on tactical matters and movements, which is very important, but the most important thing is the mental side, and for the players to have more confidence."

He concluded: "The presence of the fans is extremely important for us, I love this atmosphere, and it is extremely important for us to keep playing well, and to maintain the wins in order to make them happy."

Saudi Arabia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the "Gulf 27" tournament. A draw against Iraq in the third round on Tuesday would be enough to top the group.

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